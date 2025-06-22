Essential goods supply exceeds demand, no shortage expected: Tehran guilds chief

TEHRAN - The head of Tehran’s Chamber of Guilds said Iran’s supply of essential goods exceeds domestic demand and stressed there is no concern over shortages, even in the capital where conditions are more sensitive.

Hamidreza Rastegar, chairman of the Tehran Chamber of Guilds, told Tasnim News Agency that the country has sufficient reserves of basic commodities and that guilds, alongside regulatory bodies, are actively monitoring the market to ensure stability.

“In light of recent Israeli aggression, guild chambers across Tehran and the country have held coordination meetings with oversight institutions such as the Judiciary’s consumer protection body, provincial authorities, and other relevant agencies to supervise and stabilize the market,” he said.

He noted that due to Tehran’s central role in influencing other regions, oversight in the capital is being carried out with added diligence. “Currently, despite a portion of the city’s population traveling to other provinces, there are no supply issues in Tehran.”

Rastegar acknowledged that panic buying had put pressure on the market at certain points, but said the situation has now normalized due to government measures.

Describing national reserves of essential goods as “sufficient,” he said details cannot be disclosed for security reasons, but added that stocks exceed demand and imports are being carried out when necessary.

He also emphasized the continued operation of guilds in the production, distribution, and services sectors, noting their key role in ensuring steady market access. “Guilds are working normally and are trying to minimize any disruptions to public services.”

Rastegar thanked the public and business operators for their cooperation in helping maintain market calm and added, “With the people’s support, this crisis is being managed successfully.”

