Iran’s Farabi Cinema Foundation condemns Zionist atrocities, urges global cultural support 

TEHRAN – The director of Iran's Farabi Cinema, Hamed Jafari, has issued a statement condemning the brutal crimes committed by the Zionist regime and calling for international solidarity through cultural and artistic platforms.

The message, sent to leading international film festivals and cultural events, emphasizes the importance of art as a universal language of peace and justice. It reads: “It is our moral duty to condemn the aggressor and those who justify its actions — a duty aligned with the spirit and true essence of genuine art, which advocates peace and tranquility.”

Highlighting the severity of recent attacks, the statement describes how the Zionist regime has "not only murdered scientists and commanders but also bombed schools and hospitals, collapsing buildings onto women and children." The Foundation’s chief stated, “The ruthless and occupying Zionist regime, infamous for genocide in Gaza, has now attacked one of the world’s oldest and most historic nations: Iran.”

The message further underscores the importance of cultural resistance, declaring: “The occupying and usurping regime tramples on the goals of art — mutual understanding and empathy. We stand firm against such a vile regime, and we call on lovers of authentic art to condemn its heinous acts.” It also notes that the campaign aims to “strengthen the unbreakable bond between free spirits worldwide and pure art practitioners, reminding us of the principles we uphold in the path of art: freedom, equality, and brotherhood.”

This message has been disseminated through the International Affairs Department of the Farabi Cinema Foundation to prominent festival organizers and cultural bodies in recent days, urging them to join a global movement supporting justice, freedom, and peace.

Early Friday morning, June 13, a series of terrorist attacks perpetrated by the Zionist regime targeted Tehran and several other Iranian cities, resulting in the martyrdom of numerous military commanders, scientists, and innocent civilians.

Following this heinous crime, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei issued a resolute statement: “Our armed forces will utterly crush the despicable Zionist regime. God willing, we will make their lives a living hell, and there will be no leniency.”

In response to the savage Zionist attack, the Islamic Republic of Iran launched Operation True Promise 3 on Friday night, unleashing a barrage of missiles against the occupied territories.

The Israeli attacks targeted areas within Iran that were not military installations, resulting in the tragic loss of innocent civilian lives including women and children. The incident has sparked outrage not only within Iran but also among international observers.

