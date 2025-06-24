Foreign media conduct on-the-ground visits to Iranian hospitals damaged by Israeli strikes 

TEHRAN – In a strategic move to shed light on the ongoing humanitarian crisis, international journalists and media outlets have undertaken on-the-ground visits to hospitals across Iran to document the aftermath of recent Israeli regime atrocities.

This initiative aims to provide an unfiltered glimpse into the human toll inflicted by the Israeli regime’s brutal actions, bypassing restrictions and censorship often imposed on coverage of such issues, Mehr reported on Sunday.

Foreign correspondents entered Iran without restrictions, enabling them to witness firsthand the extent of civilian suffering caused by Israeli strikes, the report added.

On Saturday, journalists from prominent international outlets visited hospitals where the wounded, mostly non-combatant civilians, are receiving treatment. Their on-site reports aim to portray the severity of the humanitarian disaster and counteract misinformation.

The visiting media representatives included agencies such as the Associated Press (United States), AFP (France), CNN (United States), Al Jazeera (Qatar), RT (Russia), Anadolu Agency and NTV (Turkey), Ulusal Kanal (Turkey), EPA (Germany), ORF (Austria), Polaris Images (United States), and Al Manar (Iraq). These outlets are committed to documenting the realities faced by innocent victims and exposing the criminal acts committed by the Israeli regime.

This initiative marks a courageous step toward truth-telling and transparency, seeking to inform the global public about the devastating impact of recent conflicts. By conducting these field visits, international media are playing a vital role in revealing the brutal realities faced by civilians and challenging the false narratives propagated by occupying powers. Such efforts underscore the importance of independent journalism in exposing atrocities and fostering global awareness of human rights violations committed by the Israeli regime.

SAB/