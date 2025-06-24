Mashhad seeks to attract more pilgrims from Saudi Arabia

TEHRAN--Recent consultations of Iran with Saudi Arabia are of great importance, as Saudi Arabia is one of the main sources of foreign pilgrims to Mashhad, the capital of Khorasan Razavi province, said the head of the Khorasan Razavi Hotel-Apartment Owners Professional Society.

Mohammad Nikoo added that during the golden age of arrival of Saudi pilgrims, their long stays brought in a significant amount of foreign exchange to Mashhad. This not only boosted the hotel industry, but also positively affected related industries such as food factories and other sectors related to tourists, ISNA reported.

Given Mashhad potentials and with management of infrastructure and international interactions, this city can turn into one of the major pilgrimage and international tourist destinations, he said.

On alternatives to promote the tourism industry, he said that the arrival of foreign pilgrims particularly from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Afghanistan can boost the economy and generate jobs in Mashhad.

“For example, the rise in occupancy rate of a hotel can generate more income and lead to hire more staff. This will affect directly and indirectly on all sectors pertaining to the tourism industry.”

To achieve these goals, international collaborations and diplomatic consultations by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and high-ranking officials of the country is necessary, he added.

Improving ties with neighbor and Muslim countries can create a good market for attracting tourists and earning foreign currency, he mentioned.

Stating that promoting the infrastructure is of high importance, he said, “Upgrading the airports, modernizing the airline fleet, and improving the city's transportation system, including international taxis with drivers who speak foreign languages, can enhance the tourist experience. Standardizing the uniforms and professional behavior of airport taxi drivers can also project a positive image of the city.”

KD