Tourism site inspired by UNESCO-listed Persian Garden design inaugurated

TEHRAN – On Tuesday, a new tourism attraction modeled on the core principles of the UNESCO-recognized Persian Garden was officially inaugurated in the city of Shahrekord, the capital of Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province, western Iran.

The "Bagh-e Irani" (Persian Garden) project, constructed with an investment of over 220 billion rials (approximately $260,000), was opened in the Mellat Park area of Shahrekord, aiming to promote cultural heritage tourism and local economic development.

According to city officials, the site is designed not only to reflect traditional Iranian garden aesthetics but also to serve as a modern recreational space for both tourists and residents.

Spanning 7,000 square meters, the garden incorporates classic features of Persian garden design—symbolizing harmony between nature and architecture—while integrating modern facilities. The site includes a two-story restaurant with separate kitchen areas, traditional and open-air seating, family-friendly zones, dedicated gazebos for hosting guests, an artificial lake surrounded by lush landscaping, a morning walking path, private parking, and sanitary amenities.

Shahrekord Mayor Mehdi Vahidian emphasized that the garden's architecture pays homage to Iran’s ancient heritage while accommodating the needs of today’s travelers. "Our goal is to offer a unique and attractive environment for short-term stays, extend visitor duration in the city, and enhance the overall quality of tourism services in Shahrekord," he said.

He also noted that the successful implementation of the project through public-private partnership demonstrates the potential for urban tourism development in smaller cities across Iran.

The concept of the Persian Garden, which has inspired landscapes as far afield as India and Spain, is deeply rooted in Iranian cultural and spiritual values. Recognized by UNESCO in 2011, the Persian Garden encompasses nine historically significant gardens across Iran. These gardens reflect an enduring tradition that dates back to the 6th century BC, characterized by their quadripartite layout, symbolic representation of Eden, use of water for both utility and ornamentation, and integration of architecture with nature.

AM