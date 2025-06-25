Fulham and Nottingham interested in signing Taremi

TEHRAN - Premier League outfit Fulham and Nottingham Forest have expressed interest in signing Inter Milan striker Mehdi Taremi this summer.

The Iranian center-forward moved to the San Siro last year after a prolific spell at FC Porto.

However, he struggled to secure a regular role last season, and his inconsistent performances drew criticism.

Taremi bagged only three goals and nine assists in 43 games for the Nerazzurri.

Inter are looking to move on from the 32-year-old, and several clubs are showing interest in him.

The Italian giants have identified Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund as a potential replacement for the former Porto star.

With Joaquin Correa and Marko Arnautovic leaving this summer, Inter are also working on a deal to sign Parma striker Ange-Yoan Bonny.

They are looking for around €5 million to part ways with Taremi.

Fulham have emerged as new suitors for the Iranian international, while Nottingham Forest, Fenerbahce and Besiktas are also keen.

The Cottagers view Taremi as a great option to bolster their attacking options alongside Raul Jimenez and Rodrigo Muniz.

Taremi is a traditional target man with brilliant hold-up play and finishing instincts inside the box. He will thrive with dynamic wingers around him.

However, Turkish giants Besiktas are the front-runners after submitting a concrete proposal for the Inter forward.

