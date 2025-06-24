ICO director highlights resilience of film sector amid Israeli strikes

TEHRAN – The Head of the Iranian Cinema Organization Raed Faridzadeh emphasized the continued activity of the country's cinematic sector amid the Israeli strikes.

He made the remarks while visiting Tehran’s cinema theaters, which had temporarily shut down but have now reopened, IRNA reported.

Following the announcement that cultural and artistic centers would reopen from June 21, Faridzadeh toured various cinemas across Tehran to assess ongoing services and operations.

During his visit, Faridzadeh highlighted the vital social and cultural roles of cinemas in Iran. He noted, “While cinema complexes are actively serving the public, I call on all artists to understand their national duty and contribute to strengthening the people's morale.”

He stated that movie theaters provide a safe space where people can come together to foster unity and shared understanding.

He specifically underscored the importance of maintaining cinema activities, saying, “Cinema plays an essential role in Iranian society, offering a safe environment for people to temporarily escape their worries. Moreover, theaters enable audiences to unite in empathy and shared language, making their continued operation crucial across the country.”

“As cinemas across Iran resume normal operations from June 21 and film screenings recommence, I was very pleased to see audiences purchasing tickets and enjoying the latest films. This demonstrates that, even in these challenging times, Iranians remain hopeful and vibrant in their daily lives,” he added.

He emphasized that cinema is not merely entertainment but also a national asset. “Cultural institutions must collaborate more, especially during critical periods, to keep the lights on in our cinemas.”

He also called on media outlets to give serious coverage to cinematic activities, stating, “The culture and arts sector must stand with the people. Fostering a sense of solidarity and resilience is more important than ever.”

Expressing appreciation for the filmmakers' empathy and unity, Faridzadeh praised their timely support during the crisis, noting, “The punctuality and solidarity of cinema professionals are commendable, and they have shown they stand with the nation in these perilous times.”

He concluded with a call for collective effort: “While cinemas are actively serving the public, I urge all artists to understand their national responsibility and help uplift the spirits of our people. This is a crucial test for Iranian cinema—to contribute to national peace and unity—and I am confident we will emerge victorious as we have before.”

Additionally, ticket prices for cinemas in Tehran will be half-price until further notice. This measure aims to show solidarity with the public. Following the decision by the Cinema Owners Association and in cooperation with film exhibitors, ticket prices are temporarily reduced to support viewers.

Early Friday morning, June 13, a series of terrorist attacks perpetrated by the Zionist regime targeted Tehran and several other Iranian cities, resulting in the martyrdom of numerous military commanders, scientists, and innocent civilians.

In response to the savage Zionist attack, the Islamic Republic of Iran launched Operation True Promise 3 on Friday night, unleashing a barrage of missiles against the occupied territories.

The Israeli attacks targeted areas within Iran that were not military installations, resulting in the tragic loss of innocent civilian lives including women and children. The incident has sparked outrage not only within Iran but also among international observers.

On Sunday, the United States, in violation of international law, attacked three nuclear sites—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—joining Netanyahu’s war against Iran.

Responding to these actions, Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi issued a statement affirming that, under the United Nations Charter, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interests, and people.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran condemned the assault on nuclear sites, asserting that Iran will not allow the development of its national industry to be halted despite these aggressive acts, which violate the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Furthermore, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the initiation of the 20th wave of combined missile and drone attacks targeting military and industrial centers in Haifa and Tel Aviv.

