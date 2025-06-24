Georgian Friday prayer imams praise Iran’s strength, resistance against Israel

TEHRAN – Hojjatoleslam Haj Rahiid Karim, Friday Prayer Imam of the Ahl al-Bayt Mosque in Tbilisi, Georgia stated that today the Iranian people are a source of pride for Shia Muslims and the entire Islamic world.

He emphasized that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei often says, "We are oppressed, but not weak." Currently, the world witnesses a battle between two fronts: on one side, Jews; on the other, Muslims, the Union of Islamic Radio and Television Networks reported on Monday.

He reflected on past periods when the Islamic community, especially Shia communities, lacked strong leadership, prompting questions about the origins and legitimacy of Shia Islam. However, he noted that today, the strongest Muslim nation is led by Shia Muslims—an embodiment of the path of the Prophet (PBUH), Imam Ali (AS), and Imam Hossein (AS).

"We take pride in a Muslim country standing up to a Jewish aggressor, defeating it and restoring dignity to Muslims. By God, Ayatollah Khamenei is our pride and honor. Who can you find that dares to confront Israel? May God increase Iran’s glory," he continued.

He further stated: "No reward is given solely for being Persian or Arab; rewards are for the righteous. Today, nationalism and ethnic pride are condemned. We pray for the honor of Islam. Regardless of where this power resides, we pray for it. Ayatollah Khamenei, whom God preserve, spoke twice this week, emphasizing that the era of complacency is over," he added.

He stressed that the Zionist regime must be held accountable. "Our duty in this situation is, at the very least, to pray for them and to oppose the coalition of disbelief. Resistance occurs in two ways: directly on the battlefield and through social media and cyberspace. Today, the importance of fighting in the digital realm must not be underestimated. We see fires being set in tires, falsely attributed to Israeli attacks."

"Our minimum duty is to be active online. The coalition of disbelief is fully engaged, and the world is watching this battle. I also want to note that the Arab community today speaks with pride about Ayatollah Khamenei—it's as if Iran's attack on the regime ignites a fire in the hearts of Arab communities. They see that Iran is taking revenge for Gaza. The scenes we witnessed in Gaza are being replayed in the occupied territories. May the esteemed Leader be granted a long and honorable life. May God eliminate and destroy the enemies."

Additionally, Hojjatoleslam Haji Hajiov, Friday Prayer Imam of the Imam Ali Mosque in Georgian city of Marneuli, stated that the Zionist regime’s aggression against Iran is a blatant violation of the sovereignty and independence of Islamic nations.

He emphasized that the fact that the Iranian people, led by Ayatollah Khamenei, stand alone against the coalition of disbelief demonstrates the strength and greatness of the Islamic Ummah.

SAB/