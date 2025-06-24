'Iranian missiles targeted threats, not allies', Tehran reaffirms brotherly ties with Doha

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held a phone conversation with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Tuesday to express solidarity and clarify Iran’s recent military response following the Zionist regime’s aggression.

President Pezeshkian emphasized that the missile strikes were a direct response to the United States’ overt involvement in Israel’s attack on Iranian territory, and were not directed at Qatar.

“What occurred yesterday was solely a reaction to foreign aggression and should not be seen as a confrontation with our friendly, brotherly, and neighboring state of Qatar,” Pezeshkian said.

He expressed Iran’s appreciation for Qatar’s continued support, particularly during times of crisis, and underlined Tehran’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

Referring to the recent events, Pezeshkian said Iran had been negotiating peacefully when it was suddenly attacked. “Negotiating under military pressure is designed to impose the aggressor’s will,” he stated. “We had no choice but to respond firmly.”

The Qatari Emir welcomed the call and described it not just as a conversation between neighboring leaders, but as an exchange between close friends. He reassured Iran that the U.S. military base in Qatar was not used—and will not be used—against Iran, adding that Qatar had made significant efforts, both publicly and privately, to de-escalate tensions in the region.

Both leaders expressed hope for a future meeting in Doha to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation.