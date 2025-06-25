IRICA clears 103,000 tons of essential goods in 24 hours amid push for faster imports

TEHRAN – Iran's Customs Administration announced that 103,000 tons of essential goods were cleared from the country’s ports and customs offices in the past 24 hours, marking a more than 40 percent increase compared to two days earlier.

According to a report from the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the surge in clearance volume is attributed to round-the-clock operations and coordinated efforts among customs personnel and all agencies involved in foreign trade.

Earlier this week, on June 21, Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Seyed Ali Madanizadeh said that essential goods imports had risen by 53 percent, with customs efforts resulting in the clearance of 980,000 tons of shipments.

