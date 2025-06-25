New initiative unveiled to train skilled workers, address labor market needs

TEHRAN – Iran’s Ministry of Cooperatives, Labor, and Social Welfare has launched a new strategy to train workers within industrial enterprises and supply skilled labor tailored to market demands, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Seyed Javad Razavi, Deputy Minister for Management Development and Resources, made the announcement during a visit to a manufacturing company in Varamin County. During the visit, he praised the dedication of Iran’s labor and production sectors and conveyed greetings and support from the labor minister to workers and managers.

Razavi said industrial enterprises can now utilize the capabilities of the country’s technical and vocational training centers to upskill their workforce in line with operational needs. “This initiative will enhance the employability of university graduates and ensure a steady supply of skilled labor for industrial units,” he added.

He emphasized the importance of promoting unity and solidarity across government bodies, particularly within the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labor, and Social Welfare. Razavi also noted that the ministry has continued its administrative duties without interruption, ensuring uninterrupted delivery of public services.

During the one-day trip, Razavi was accompanied by Varamin Governor Abbasi, Tehran Province Labor Director Behzad Sam Daliri, and other local officials. They met with staff of the Varamin labor office and expressed appreciation for their service to the public.

In a meeting attended by representatives of both workers and employers, Razavi congratulated the Iranian nation on what he described as the "victory of the Islamic Republic’s brave forces" and the "punishment of the Zionist regime" following recent regional developments. He praised the solidarity between workers and employers, stating that they have pledged to redouble their efforts in support of national production.

Razavi also thanked Tehran’s provincial labor office for its commitment to safeguarding the rights of both workers and employers.

Meanwhile, Sam Daliri, Director General of the Tehran Province Labor Department, announced that a new model for worker housing is under development. “Affordable housing remains a key concern for workers. Employers can contribute to upcoming housing initiatives currently being drafted to help address this challenge,” he said.

EF/MA