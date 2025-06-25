Nationwide agricultural land-use mapping launched to support sustainable planning

TEHRAN – Iran’s Organization for Land Affairs is developing a comprehensive agricultural land-use map aimed at providing accurate data to support national land-use planning and agricultural policymaking, a senior official announced.

According to Mehr News Agency, Mohammad Ahmadi, Director General of the Engineering and Cadastral Office at the Organization for Land Affairs, said the mapping project is part of a broader strategy to build infrastructure for informed agricultural planning and implementation of the country’s territorial development plan.

"Accurate statistics on agricultural land are a fundamental requirement for effective policymaking and long-term planning in the sector,” Ahmadi said. “One of the key prerequisites for successful land-use planning is access to reliable and detailed data on the extent and use of agricultural lands across the country."

He noted that the initiative is based on national strategic documents and leverages existing technical and operational capabilities to generate the nationwide map.

Ahmadi emphasized that the map will be a vital tool for optimizing land management and will contribute significantly to sustainable agricultural development.

