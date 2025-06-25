Central Iran adds 500 supportive solar power plants to national grid

TEHRAN – The central Iranian province of Markazi has significantly expanded its solar power infrastructure, with 500 small-scale solar power plants connected to the national grid, a senior energy official announced.

According to IRIB, Mahmoud Mahmoudi, head of the Markazi Province Power Distribution Company, said 370 five-kilowatt supportive solar units were connected to the grid in 2024, rising to 870 units in 2025.

The solar projects were developed in collaboration with the Imam Khomeini Relief Committee, the Welfare Organization, and the Basij Construction Organization. Under current plans, a total of 4.0 megawatts of supportive solar capacity is expected to be installed across the province by the end of the current Iranian year (March 2026).

Mahmoudi noted that the initiative not only helps ease pressure on the electricity grid but also promotes household energy self-sufficiency and improves livelihoods.

EF/MA