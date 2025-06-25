Free concert at Azadi Tower marks national unity in Tehran 

TEHRAN – The Tehran Symphony Orchestra performed a free concert at Azadi Tower on Wednesday to showcase national unity and resilience.

The performance that featured 70 musicians under the baton of renowned Iranian maestro Nasir Heidarian was part of the “For Iran” campaign's series of city-wide musical events.

The concert, which aimed to celebrate national solidarity and defense, included vocal performances by Mohammadreza Safi. The program comprised four pieces “Tomorrow of the Homeland" by Alfred Jean-Baptiste Lemaire, "Pavane" by Gabriel Fauré, "Annen Polka" by Johann Strauss; and the celebrated Iranian piece “O Iran”("Ey Iran") by the esteemed Ruhollah Khaleghi.

The event was presented as a representation of national solidarity and protection following the apparent cessation of hostilities between Iran and Israel on Tuesday, after an intense 12-day conflict.

Early Friday morning, June 13, a series of terrorist attacks perpetrated by the Zionist regime targeted Tehran and several other Iranian cities, resulting in the martyrdom of numerous military commanders, scientists, and innocent civilians.

In response to the savage Zionist attack, the Islamic Republic of Iran launched Operation True Promise 3 on Friday night, unleashing a barrage of missiles against the occupied territories.

The Israeli attacks targeted areas within Iran that were not military installations, resulting in the tragic loss of innocent civilian lives including women and children. The incident has sparked outrage not only within Iran but also among international observers.

