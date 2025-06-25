Khatam al-Anbiya commander succumbs to injuries sustained in Israeli attack 

TEHRAN- Iran mourns the martyrdom of Major General Ali Shadmani, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, who on Tuesday succumbed to injuries sustained in a heinous Israeli attack.

The cowardly act of aggression claimed the life of General Shadmani following the previous martyrdom of his predecessor General Gholamali Rashid, also the victim of an Israeli terrorist act.

The war between Iran and Israel came to a halt Tuesday, 12 days after the Zionist regime initiated it. Iran left behind large swathes of destruction in the occupied terrorises in response.