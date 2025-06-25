Senior political analyst says Iranians will not tolerate any military invasion

TEHRAN - A leading political analyst says the Iranian people “will not tolerate any invasion”.

Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said people’s reaction to the Israeli war against Iran is like their reaction to Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Iran in 1980.

Many countries, especially great powers, backed Saddam Hussein in his war against Iran. Saddam’s war against Iran, like Israel’s, caught Iran off-guard. Iranians, especially volunteer forces, joined the armed forces in driving out Saddam’s Army that had captured large swathes of land in three Iranian border provinces of Khuzestan, Ilam and Kermanshah and captured some cities and villages.

“Now this situation has repeated itself,” Azari Jahromi told IRNA on Wednesday.

Israel launched surprise attack on Iran on June 13. The U.S. joined Israel on early hours of June 23 (Iranian time) by striking three Iranian nuclear sites in Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan. However, they were forced to halt fire as Iran responded by firing ballistic missiles and drones at Israel, making Israel to experience the bitter taste of war for the first time in its nearly 80-year history.

Azari Jahromi emphasized that Iran’s armed forces stood “firm” against the Israeli aggression despite all limitations, and this demonstrates the greatness and identity of the Iranian nation, which stands “united and cohesive” in the face of external threats and does not accept any form of aggression.

The former communications minister in the Rouhani administration also noted that this situation serves as a lesson for the world, and “we should send greetings to the noble people of Iran and appreciate their greatness and magnanimity.”

He also said Israel had been misled that the war on Iran will lead to social unrest inside the country and they will fulfil their ill wishes.

“The enemy suffered from miscalculation. It imagined that it can cause social unrest and public dissatisfaction (inside the country). Some subversive movements had wrong analyses and had succeeded to sell their dreams and illusions” to the spy services of “the Zionist regime,” he clarified, adding “They had hoped to arrange a coordinated rebellious act inside the country simultaneous with these attacks.”