Iran learn fate in AFC Futsal Asian Cup qualifiers

TEHRAN - The 31 teams aiming to appear in the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 learnt their opponents following the Qualifiers draw at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday.

The teams were divided into seven groups of four and one group of three with the Qualifiers to be played on September 20-24, 2025.

The eight group winners and the seven best-ranked runners-up from the Qualifiers will join hosts Indonesia at the 18th edition of the Finals, which is scheduled to commence next January.

Hosts Kuwait will face Australia, Mongolia and India in Group A while top seeds Thailand will have to contend with Korea Republic, Bahrain and Brunei Darussalam in Group B.

Four-time winners Japan are the top seeds in Group C with hosts Tajikistan, Macau and Cambodia their challengers while Group D will have Iraq, hosts Saudi Arabia, Chinese Taipei and Pakistan battling for the automatic spot.

Group E will see Vietnam, Lebanon, hosts China PR and Hong Kong, China facing off while Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan (hosts), Timor-Leste and Palestine are the Group F cast.

Defending champions and 13-time winners Iran, Malaysia (hosts), United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh were drawn in Group G with Afghanistan, Myanmar (hosts) and Maldives the three sides hoping to qualify from Group H.

The AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 will be contested on January 27-February 7.

Draw Result

Group A: Kuwait (hosts), Australia, Mongolia, India

Group B: Thailand (hosts), Korea Republic, Bahrain, Brunei Darussalam

Group C: Japan, Tajikistan (hosts), Macau, Cambodia

Group D: Iraq, Saudi Arabia (hosts), Chinese Taipei, Pakistan

Group E: Vietnam, Lebanon, China PR (hosts), Hong Kong, China

Group F: Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan (hosts), Timor-Leste, Palestine

Group G: Iran, Malaysia (hosts), UAE, Bangladesh

Group H: Afghanistan, Myanmar (hosts), Maldives