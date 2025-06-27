Settler violence flows with impunity

TEHRAN – The Israeli-backed settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank continues as part of efforts to Judaize the territory.

In the south of al-Khalil (Hebron) city, a Palestinian woman was injured during a settler attack on homes in Masafer Yatta.

Activists told the Palestinian news agency WAFA that Rabeeha al-Nawajeh was severely beaten by settlers during the assault in the village of Susiya.

Settlers threw rocks at doors and windows, causing injuries and property damage. The Palestinian neighborhood has become one of a growing number of flashpoint areas targeted by illegal settler violence.

On Friday, settlers stormed the al-Buraq Wall area, west of the al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem), performing Talmudic prayers to mark the beginning of the Hebrew month of Tammuz.

Elsewhere, an incursion into Joseph’s Tomb sparked confrontations between settlers and Palestinians. Four settlers were injured in the clashes, prompting both the settlers and Israeli occupation forces to retreat.

Settlers also raided several areas in and around Nablus, including al-Ghawi roundabout, the city’s eastern neighborhoods, al-Quds Street, and Rujeib Street.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces arrested Palestinians from the village of Tell, southwest of Nablus, following a military raid involving several armored vehicles. Troops stormed homes, searched properties, and ransacked belongings.

In the city of Qalqilya, Israeli forces continued their assault on the town of Azzun, east of the city, turning one home into a military outpost. Two young men were also arrested during a raid on their homes in the Jalazone refugee camp, north of al-Bireh.

Earlier, dozens of Israeli settlers attacked the Palestinian town of Kafr Malik in the occupied West Bank, sparking a confrontation that ended with Israeli occupation soldiers killing three Palestinians.

Since October 2023, nearly 1,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops and settlers, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Thousands more have been injured or illegally kidnapped by the Israeli occupation regime.