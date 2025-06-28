‘Experience of 12-day war proves role of private sector’

TEHRAN- Mustafa Mousavi, the head of Khorramshahr Chamber of Commerce has argued in a note that the private sector played an active role in managing the economy and supplying goods during the 12-day war.

In his note, Mousavi wrote:

Following the 12-day conflict between Iran and the Zionist regime, clear economic lessons have emerged that show that in wartime conditions, a capable private sector can fill the government's role in managing the emergency economy and supplying goods to the market, provided that the government removes restrictive regulations.”

* Heavy economic pressure on governments

The Zionist regime spends about $725 million per day on military operations against Iran.

Iran's economy has also faced supply chain disruptions, rising inflation, and widespread power outages.

* Private Sector: Savior or Hero?

Companies and cooperatives can operate with great speed and expertise in the areas of goods clearance, foreign currency allocation, and distribution of necessities if the government reduces complex regulations and inappropriate tariffs.

* Government’s Supervising Role

The government should directly monitor warehouses, import routes, and cleared goods, rather than directly intervene, to reduce the risk of smuggling and increase transparency.

* Centers of urgent action

Ministries: Accelerate customs procedures, eliminate unnecessary circulars, provide foreign currency quickly

Parliament: temporarily repeal or suspend laws that hinder official imports; impose proportionate tariffs

Private sector: prepare a robust logistics chain and supply network in case of emergency

The experience of the 12-day war showed that less government intervention and greater flexibility of the private sector can provide the conditions for economic reconstruction after the crisis while maintaining market stability. Now is a good opportunity to design an "emergency economy" that will support Iran against the future shocks, whether war, sanctions, or natural disasters.

MA