Tehran’s electricity distribution network operates at full capacity during imposed war

TEHRAN – The managing director of Tehran Power Distribution Company said that Tehran's electricity distribution network worked at full capacity around the clock during the Zionist regime's imposed war against Iran.

Kambiz Nazerian said that the electricity industry, considering its mission in providing electricity, carried out a detailed planning of the state of the electricity distribution network.

Noting that the highest level of service was provided in Tehran's electricity distribution network, he stated: "Despite the problems that existed during the war, electricity industry employees were immediately present at the scene in the event of an incident to quickly resolve the problem."

“In this sector, we used all our strength and capacity to bring prosperity and comfort to citizens and serve the people”, Nazerian further highlighted.

On June 22, Iran’s Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi had said that the country’s water and electricity services continued without disruption despite ongoing attacks, and praised utility workers for maintaining operations even during times of bombardment.

Speaking at a meeting with senior officials from the Energy Ministry, Aliabadi condemned what he described as the “aggression of the usurping and bloodthirsty Zionist regime,” which he said had resulted in the deaths of several Iranian commanders, scientists, and civilians.

Quoting Iran’s Leader, he added, “The Iranian nation will stand firm in the face of this imposed war and will not yield to the enemy.”

Aliabadi stressed that Iran has not initiated any wars over the past two centuries and reiterated that the country’s use of nuclear technology has been for peaceful purposes only. “We have never sought nuclear weapons, nor do we intend to,” he said.

The minister emphasized that utility services are essential and cannot be suspended under any circumstances. “Throughout the recent attacks, employees and experts in the water and power sectors have remained at their posts to ensure that these critical services are delivered without disruption.”

Aliabadi said the administration was working around the clock to manage the country and maintain normalcy. “Public services continue to operate on a 24/7 basis without interruption,” he noted.

He called on all water and electricity companies and units across the country to carry out their duties as usual and ensure that people’s needs are fully met.

MA