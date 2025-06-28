Taleqan dam lake: a gem of tranquility and adventure in Alborz Mountains

TEHRAN – Situated in the heart of the southern foothills of the Alborz Mountains in Alborz province, Taleqan dam lake is one of the most beautiful and underrated tourist attractions in the region.

Today, the lake is much more than a water reservoir. It is a serene and multifaceted tourist destination. The area surrounding the lake has transformed into a scenic escape that draws visitors from Tehran, Alborz, and beyond, especially during spring and summer.

It is a destination for both relaxation and adventure, including boating across its calm, crystal-clear waters; fishing, thanks to its rich aquatic life; camping in the vast green plains and hills that surround the lake; photography, particularly with the awe-inspiring backdrop of the Alborz mountain range; and wildlife observation, as the region supports diverse flora and fauna.

Located near the city of Taleqan, the capital of Taleqan county and just about 135 kilometers west of Tehran, the lake offers a perfect retreat for nature lovers, adventure seekers, and those in search of peace and quiet.

The lake is formed from the waters of the Shahrud River, which means “the great river” or “the river of kings.” Originating from the heights of the Alborz Mountains, the Shahrud flows for 175 kilometers and joins with the Alamut River before eventually emptying into the Caspian Sea. The dam, and subsequently the lake, were envisioned as part of a larger water management project aimed at supplying water to the Qazvin plains.

Each season offers a unique charm at the lake.

Spring (April–June) is perhaps the most stunning time to visit. Wildflowers bloom across the meadows, the air is crisp and refreshing, and the lake’s surroundings are lush and vibrant.

Summer (July–September) provides a cool escape from the intense urban heat. While the area may be slightly more crowded, it remains a popular time for families and tourists to enjoy outdoor activities.

Autumn (October–November) is ideal for those seeking peace and natural beauty. The landscape turns into a canvas of red, orange, and gold, and the cooler weather makes hiking and sightseeing more comfortable.

Winter (December–March) transforms the lake into a quiet, snow-covered wonderland. Though the cold and icy roads may deter some, winter attracts seasoned nature lovers looking for serene solitude and breathtaking views.

For a tranquil and cost-effective experience, midweek visits in spring or autumn are highly recommended.

How to get there

Reaching the dam lake from Tehran is straightforward. Drive west via the Tehran–Karaj highway, then follow the Karaj–Qazvin road. Take the Taleqan exit, and continue along a scenic route through valleys and mountain roads to reach the lake. The entire trip takes approximately 2.5 to 3 hours by car.

Nearby villages and cultural richness

Beyond the lake itself, the region is dotted with charming villages such as Orazan, Minavand, Gooran, and Armut. Each offers a glimpse into local rural life, traditional architecture, and regional customs. These villages, surrounded by pristine landscapes, enrich your journey with cultural depth and hospitality.

A perfect blend of nature, peace, and exploration

The serene lake stands as a remarkable symbol of harmony between human engineering and natural beauty.

The property offers an unforgettable experience, whether you are looking for an active getaway or a serene environment to disconnect from the bustle of city life.

AM