Gaza authorities say drugs found inside US-dispatched flour bags

Palestinian authorities in Gaza said Friday that narcotic pills had been found inside U.S.-dispatched flour bags in the Israeli-besieged enclave, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement, Gaza’s government media office said prescription painkiller Oxycodone was found by Palestinians inside flour bags they received from U.S.-run aid distribution points in Gaza.

“It is possible that these pills were deliberately ground or dissolved inside the flour itself, which constitutes a direct assault on public health,” it warned.

The media office held Israel fully responsible for this "heinous crime" aimed at spreading addiction and destroying the Palestinian social fabric from within.

“This is a part of the ongoing Israeli genocide against the Palestinians,” it said, calling Israel’s use of drugs a "soft weapon in a dirty war against civilians.”