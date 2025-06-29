Gas exports begin from 3rd sweetening train of South Pars phase 14 refinery

TEHRAN – Iran has begun gas exports from the third sweetening train of the Phase 14 refinery at the South Pars gas field, marking a significant expansion in the country’s production and export capacity. The milestone follows the recent commissioning of the refinery’s fourth sweetening train, which became operational earlier this month.

Hamidreza Saghafi, head of Petropars Group, said the successful launch of both units demonstrates Iran’s technical self-reliance and determination to strengthen its energy infrastructure despite regional instability and external pressures.

“The launch of the third train enabled the start of gas exports from Phase 14,” Saghafi said. “This achievement, coming shortly after the fourth train was brought online, is a powerful symbol of Iranian expertise and organizational cohesion. It’s a reflection of our commitment to energy security and national resilience.”

Earlier this month, Petropars announced the successful commissioning of the fourth sweetening train, which added 14.2 million cubic meters per day to Iran’s processing capacity at Phase 14. At the time, the company said the unit had gone into operation months ahead of schedule, thanks to the round-the-clock efforts of engineers and workers.

Now, with both the third and fourth trains active, Phase 14 is approaching its full design capacity. According to Petropars, the refinery is expected to process 2 billion cubic feet per day of sour gas upon full completion, producing 50 million cubic meters per day of sweet gas for domestic consumption and export.

Saghafi praised the collective effort of Petropars staff, POMC management, and other stakeholders, noting that their “technical competence and sense of national duty” had turned an ambitious goal into reality.

“In the face of complex challenges, including sanctions and regional threats, we have not only maintained progress but accelerated it,” he said. “This is not just an industrial accomplishment — it’s a national triumph.”

He emphasized that the recent milestones at Phase 14 are part of Iran’s broader strategy to secure energy independence, enhance export capacity, and stabilize the domestic supply of gas, condensate, and petrochemical feedstock.

