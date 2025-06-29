Iran’s oil exports to China hit record high in June

TEHRAN – China’s imports of Iranian crude reached an all-time high in June 2025, according to data from tanker tracking firms, highlighting Tehran’s growing footprint in the world’s largest oil market despite U.S. sanctions.

Data from analytics firm Vortexa showed that Chinese imports of Iranian oil averaged 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) between June 1 and 20, marking the highest volume ever recorded in the history of bilateral oil trade between the two countries.

Figures from energy analytics firm Kpler confirmed a sustained surge, estimating that average daily imports from Iran between June 1 and June 27 stood at 1.46 million bpd—a 46 percent increase, or about 500,000 bpd higher than in May.

The increase was driven largely by China’s independent refiners—known as “teapots”—who ramped up purchases of Iranian crude due to its discounted price and the need to replenish strategic inventories ahead of peak summer demand.

Industry analysts say a spike in Iranian oil loadings in May set the stage for faster deliveries in June. Lower oil prices in April and May also encouraged China to step up stockpiling.

The surge in shipments coincided with the first week of Israel’s military strikes on Iran in early June, during which Iran’s daily crude exports reportedly surged by 44 percent. Analysts predict that this upward trend could persist in the coming weeks as regional tensions continue and global markets seek supply flexibility.

Despite being under U.S. sanctions, Iran has steadily increased crude exports by leveraging regional alliances, alternative trade routes, and strategic pricing. China has remained its largest buyer, often receiving the oil through intermediaries or under the label of third-party crude.

