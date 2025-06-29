Veteran actor Jamal Ejlali passes away

TEHRAN – Renowned actor Jamal Ejlali passed away at his home in Tehran on Sunday, after a period of illness. He was 78.

Born in 1947, Ejlali became familiar with the arts from a young age. He was admitted to the Faculty of Fine Arts with a top-ranking in Theater Acting and began his official career.

He appeared in numerous acclaimed films, including “Taboo” and “Wind Blows in the Meadow”, both directed by Khosro Masoumi, “Guinness” by Mohsen Tanabandeh, “Thick Makeup” by Hamid Nematollah, “The Blue” by Hamid Labkhandeh, “All the Temptations of the Earth” by Hamid Samandarian and “A Persian Melody” by Hamidreza Qotbi.

His portrayal of an addicted doctor in “Thick Makeup” (2013) garnered praise and attention.

After a two-year hiatus due to illness, Ejlali returned to acting in 2018 with roles in the series “The Secret of Lovers” by Mohammad Hossein Latifi and “The Soldier” by Hadi Moqaddam Doost, as well as the feature film “The Redstarts” by Arash Moayyerian, marking his comeback to the screen.

SAB/