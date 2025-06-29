Iraqi artists honor martyr Mansoureh Alikhani in symposium

TEHRAN – The Bait al-Jamal Lil-Funun art center in Baghdad is hosting a week-long symposium dedicated to the memory of martyred Iranian painter Mansoureh Alikhani.

Entitled "Art Facing War," the event, which inaugurated on Wednesday in the Iraqi capital, has brought together artists from various Iraqi provinces, Mehr reported on Sunday.

It serves as both a tribute to the slain artist and a strong condemnation of the violence perpetrated by the oppressive Israeli regime, the report added.

The symposium explores the profound role of art in confronting conflict and emphasizes the importance of preserving the legacies of artistic figures who have fallen victim to aggression. It also aims to uphold the enduring spirit of art and to denounce violence.

Participants reflect on the universal themes such as peace, resistance, and the power of creative expression in the face of adversity. The event highlights the enduring bond between Iraqi and Iranian artists, united in their shared commitment to artistic expression and the fight against injustice.

The initiative underscores the significant role of cultural exchange in fostering dialogue and understanding in a region marked by conflict.

Furthermore, a special exhibition of these artists' works is scheduled to be held at the center’s gallery in Baghdad for interested visitors.

Following the Zionist regime’s aggressive assault on Iran, Mansoureh Alikhani lost her life during Israeli attacks on residential areas in Tehran.

Alikhani was a student of master Kazem Chalipa and a prominent figure in the field of painting who was involved in training and research as well. She was creating a painting about Ashura, the day Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions were martyred in the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE, which remained unfinished due to her martyrdom.

SAB/