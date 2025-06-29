Court postpones Netanyahu appearance in corruption trial

An Israeli court has postponed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's testimony in his corruption trial after he requested a delay with the support of President Donald Trump.

"Following the explanations given... we partially accept the request and cancel at this stage Mr Netanyahu's hearings scheduled" for this week, the Jerusalem district court said in its ruling, published online by the Likud party.

Netanyahu's lawyers had asked the court to excuse him from testifying over the next two weeks so he could focus on security issues.

In one case, Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, are accused of accepting more than $260,000 worth of luxury goods - including cigars, jewellery and champagne - from billionaires in exchange for political favours.

In two other cases, Netanyahu is accused of attempting to negotiate more favorable coverage from two Israeli media outlets. The prime minister has denied any wrongdoing.

Trump said on Saturday that he was "not going to stand" for the continued prosecution of Netanyahu.

"The United States of America spends Billions of Dollar a year, far more than on any other Nation, protecting and supporting Israel. We are not going to stand for this," Trump said on Truth Social.