Israeli strikes kill at least 72 people in Gaza

Israeli strikes have killed at least 72 people across Gaza overnight and into Saturday, according to Palestinian health workers.

Three children and their parents were killed in an Israeli strike on a tent camp in Muwasi, near the southern city of Khan Younis. Relatives said they were struck while they were sleeping, ABC News reported.

"What did these children do to them? What is their fault?" the children's grandmother, Suad Abu Teim, said as others knelt to kiss their bloodied faces and wept. Some placed red flowers in the body bags.

Also among the dead were 12 people near the Palestine Stadium in Gaza City, which was sheltering displaced people, and eight more in apartments, according to staff at Shifa Hospital.

More than 20 bodies were taken to Nasser Hospital, according to Gaza health officials.

A midday strike killed 11 people on a street in eastern Gaza City. Their bodies were taken to Al-Ahli Hospital.

Another strike on a gathering in eastern Gaza City killed eight, including five children, the hospital said.

A strike on a gathering at the entrance to the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza killed two, according to Al-Awda Hospital.