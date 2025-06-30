Children’s tourism book unveiled in Kashan

TEHRAN— A tourism book for children was unveiled in Kashan, Isfahan province, in a ceremony attended by Isfahan Governor-General Mehdi Jamalinejad and several cultural heritage and tourism managers.

Speaking on the sidelines of the unveiling ceremony, Jamalinejad said that Kashan is more advanced in terms of tourism industry than many major cities in Iran, Borna news agency reported.

The coefficient of passenger stay in this city is higher than in Isfahan and many other regions of Iran and this is very valuable., he mentioned.

He appreciated tourism activists of Kashan and urged them to cooperate more with those involved in preparing the dossiers for global registration of monuments.

Located on the edge of the central deserts of Iran in Isfahan province, Kashan is one of the main destinations for tourists.

Kashan is known for manufacturing carpets, silk, and other textiles. Today, the city houses most of Iran's mechanized carpet-weaving factories and has an active marble and copper mining industry. Kashan and its suburbs have a population of 400,000, Mehr news agency reported.

Kashan is situated on a route that connects Tehran to the giant destinations of Isfahan, Shiraz, and Yazd. Moreover, the ancient town is a gateway to many sights, stories, and surrounding attractive villages to discover. Amongst the highlights of the city are the lavishly decorated houses of Borujerdi, Tabatabai, Ameri, and Abbasi, as well as the UNESCO-listed Fin Garden to name a few.

Situated approximately 200 kilometers north of Isfahan, Kashan continues to grow as a key hub for tourism in Iran.



KD