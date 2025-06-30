Virtual tours now available for Niavaran Cultural-Historical Complex

TEHRAN - In response to the current closure of historical sites in Iran, the Niavaran Cultural-Historical Complex has launched a free 360-degree virtual tour, allowing users to explore the historic palace and its museums from anywhere in the world.

According to a statement from the complex’s public relations office, the initiative comes amid ongoing restrictions on physical visits to museums. The virtual tour, which features more than 360 high-resolution panoramic images, offers an immersive experience into one of Iran’s most iconic cultural landmarks.

Designed to narrate key events in Iranian history from the Qajar to the Pahlavi era, the tour provides visitors with detailed information about the architecture, artworks, and historical artifacts housed in the complex. Notably, the virtual platform also grants access to sections of the palace that are normally closed to the public due to structural or technical limitations.

The Niavaran Complex, which has been closed to in-person visits since June 13 following Israeli attacks on Iran, spans an area of approximately 11 hectares in northern Tehran. It includes several royal buildings and museums constructed in the 19th and 20th centuries, originally serving as a summer retreat for Qajar and later Pahlavi monarchs.

Highlights of the site include the Ahmad Shahi Pavilion and the main Niavaran Palace, which became a residence of Mohammad Reza Shah and his family. With its blend of pre- and post-Islamic architectural styles, the palace is renowned for its intricate plasterwork, mirrorwork, and tilework. Its lavish interiors are adorned with valuable paintings, sculptures, and furnishings by Iranian and international artists.

Access to the tour is available for free through the official website of the Niavaran Cultural-Historical Complex.

AM