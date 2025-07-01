Govt. develops sanctions response plan amid recent tensions: PBO head

TEHRAN – The head of Iran’s Planning and Budget Organization (BPO) said the government, particularly its economic team, has remained fully operational and responsive during recent national developments, including by formulating a sanctions response package in anticipation of unfolding events.

Seyed Hamid Pourmohammadi made the remarks in a joint meeting with the Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance and members of the Parliament’s Budget and Planning Committee at the Planning and Budget Organization’s headquarters.

He said Iran had recently faced one of the most significant events in its long history, claiming that Israel had sought to replicate its 1967 strategy during the 12-Day War in a bid to destabilize the Islamic Republic. “But that scheme was decisively defeated,” Pourmohammadi noted.

He described the episode as historic, emphasizing that Iran’s leadership, patriotic public response, and what he called the “miraculous unity” of the Iranian people—alongside U.S.-brokered mediation—led to a ceasefire. “This outcome reflects the depth of Iran’s ancient civilization and national pride,” he said.

EF/MA