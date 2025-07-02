Iran seeks investors to revive 41 heritage sites in 16 provinces

TEHRAN – Iran’s revitalization fund for historical and cultural places has announced the launch of a major public auction aimed at attracting investors to restore, preserve, and make productive use of 41 historical sites located in 16 provinces across the country.

According to organizers, the initiative is part of a broader strategy to actively safeguard the nation’s architectural heritage while fostering economic opportunities and job creation in various regions.

The selected buildings, which include a wide array of historic houses, caravanserais, traditional baths (hammams), gardens, cafes, and even cinemas, will be offered to investors through contractual agreements. These contracts grant rights for restoration, revitalization, and time-bound utilization of the properties.

According to the Fund, this process is structured to ensure both the protection of cultural heritage and the activation of economic potential in different parts of the country. Investors will not only contribute to preserving Iran’s rich architectural legacy but also benefit from operating historically significant sites as tourism or hospitality venues.

The revitalization fund, formally known as the Fund for the Development of Handicrafts, Handwoven Carpets, and the Revitalization and Utilization of Historical and Cultural Sites, plays a key role in converting disused government-owned heritage structures into vibrant centers of cultural and economic activity.

