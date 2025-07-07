Iran exports nearly 9b cubic meters of natural gas in 2024

TEHRAN — Iran exported nearly 9.0 billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2024, maintaining a steady presence in regional energy markets despite shifting global dynamics and a competitive export landscape, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said.

According to OPEC’s latest figures, Iran shipped 8.967 billion cubic meters of gas last year, with Turkey remaining its key customer. While the volume reflects a 30 percent year-on-year decline from 2023’s 12.927 billion cubic meters, Iran’s continued role as a supplier highlights the country’s resilience amid broader market changes.

Elsewhere, global gas flows saw significant realignments. Russia, formerly the world’s top gas exporter, ranked third in 2024 with 159 billion cubic meters—down 34 percent compared to 2021, the year before its war with Ukraine.

The United States, meanwhile, boosted its natural gas exports by 16 percent since 2021, reaching 218 billion cubic meters in 2024. Qatar followed with 162 billion cubic meters, marking a 1 billion cubic meter increase from the year before and securing its position as the world’s second-largest exporter.

Iran’s export performance comes as the country continues to strengthen energy cooperation with neighbors and position itself for a larger role in future regional gas trade.

Iran’s gas diplomacy remains vibrant. Under a March 2024 agreement, the country pledged to export some 50 mcm per day to Iraq—totaling around $6.0 billion annually

Alongside steady gas exports to Turkey, this cements Iran’s role as a keystone regional energy partner. Officials further emphasized that Tehran's energy ties remain strictly commercial and reliable, not subject to political fluctuations.

Iran has also explored broader export horizons: plans for a pipeline to Oman propose annual exports of 28 bcm over 15 years, while the Turkmenistan transit deal boosts Iran’s role as a vital cross Caspian energy corridor

With sustained production around 245 bcm and significant capacity tied to South Pars, Iran is well-positioned to both meet soaring domestic and export demand. National projections even suggest gas production rising toward the equivalent of 5.4 million barrels per day by 2024—supported by IMF-backed estimates.

