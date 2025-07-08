Gomrok caravanserai in Shiraz renovated

TEHRAN--Gomrok Caravanserai in Vakil Bazaar, Shiraz, Fars province, was renovated with a credit worth 49.5 billion rials ($55,078) secured from the Oil Ministry, said a provincial tourism chief.

According to IRIB, Mohsen Ziaei added that as part of this restoration plan, the remaining sections of the dilapidated thatch roof was dismantled with the aim of lightening the roof and the renovations were also conducted on brick arches.

Other restoration measures for this historic building include waterproofing the roofs of the southern and western sides and repairing and restoring the brick wall on the upper part of the southern and western facades, he said.

He explained that Gomrok caravanserai is one of the buildings pertaining to Zand dynasty. This historic monument boasts 70 rooms in two floors, he said, adding that the ground floor is used as warehouse.

The building was registered on National Heritage List under the number 924 in 1925. The former renovation was conducted in Qajar era.

Experts believe that the remarkable architecture of this building and its location can be a valuable opportunity for domestic and foreign tourism in Fars province.

KD

