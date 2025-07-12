New ambushes hit occupation regime’s military

TEHRAN – Palestinian resistance forces have conducted two major ambushes in Gaza, inflicting heavy losses on the Israeli occupation regime’s military.

The Israel occupation forces (IOF) have begun evacuating their military casualties from the battlefield, with the regime’s military helicopters deployed to provide urgent assistance.

Preliminary reports indicate that a number of IOF soldiers have been wounded, as Hebrew media sources confirm the occurrence of another “security incident” in Khan Younis, located in southern Gaza. Helicopters were observed transporting the injured from the area.

A similar "security incident" was also reported in the Shujaiya neighborhood of northern Gaza City.

The armed wing of Hamas, al-Qassam Brigades, released footage showing their fighters shelling an IOF gathering of soldiers and military vehicles with heavy mortar fire in Khan Younis.

The video also includes scenes of a surveillance drone being captured while conducting reconnaissance over the city.

In a separate operation, al-Qassam Brigades reported that their fighters targeted an IOF Merkava tank with a pre-planted high-explosive landmine southwest of Khan Younis.

Meanwhile, the armed wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the al-Quds Brigades, published video evidence of their resistance fighters targeting a newly established IOF command and control center north of Khan Younis.

They also attacked an IOF special forces unit that had taken cover inside a residential building in the city center. These strikes were reportedly carried out using 107-type rockets.

In another confrontation, al-Quds Brigades claimed responsibility for destroying an Israeli regime D9 military bulldozer during an IOF incursion into the Sheikh Nasser area, east of Khan Younis. The bulldozer was reportedly struck by a barrel-shaped “Thaqib” explosive device.

It remains unclear whether these incidents are connected.

Before the latest ambushes, an IOF military radio reporter confirmed that two Israeli soldiers were wounded when their tank was struck by anti-armor fire during clashes in northern Gaza.

Palestinian resistance forces continue to expand their operations against the IOF throughout the Gaza Strip.