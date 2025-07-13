Tehran hotel shelters over 300 war-affected people

TEHRAN – More than 300 residents of Tehran, whose homes were destroyed during the Israeli-imposed aerial war, have been temporarily housed at Laleh Hotel in the capital, the hotel’s manager announced on Sunday.

Mohammad-Mehdi Qanbari told IRNA that following necessary coordination with respected bodies, those Tehrani citizens have been provided with 150 rooms of the hotel since 10 days ago.

He said that they are given breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Maybe these people continue staying in the hotel for several months, he added.

He explained that Tehran Municipality’s staff have collaborated with war-affected persons for the renovation of their houses.

Fatemeh Mohajerani, spokesperson of the government, in her report of 12-day war gave news of damages to 3,500 housing units. She explained that the damages include minor damages such as breaking of the glasses and major damages in which the damaged house should be destroyed.

There are 350 damaged houses in Tehran city, she said, adding that Laleh Hotel and other guesthouses have been allocated for sheltering people with the cooperation of the Cultural Heritage Ministry.

The war began on June 13, when Israel launched an unprovoked attack targeting Iran’s civilian nuclear sites and assassinating senior military and scientific figures. Tehran responded within hours with a barrage of missile and drone attacks, initiating the True Promise III retaliatory campaign.



KD

