TEHRAN – Branko Katic has been named as goalkeeping coach of Sepahan football club.

Katic started his career in 2008 in Red Star Belgrade and has also worked as goalkeeping coach of Saudi Arabian teams Al Taawoun and Al Hilal.

Katic has also worked as goalkeeping coach of Goztepe and Debrecen.

Sepahan are scheduled to face Al-Duhail of Qatar in Doha on Aug. 12 in the 2025/26 AFC Champions League play-off.