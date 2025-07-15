Private sector proposals approved as govt. urges faster currency allocation for livestock imports

TEHRAN - At its 130th session, Iran’s Government-Private Sector Dialogue Council reviewed the state of livestock and poultry feed imports, calling for faster foreign currency allocation to ease supply chain disruptions amid wartime conditions.

Council members approved several private sector proposals aimed at resolving key bottlenecks.

Participants emphasized serious challenges in the importation of essential livestock inputs, including soybean meal and barley.

They urged expedited procedures for foreign exchange allocation to facilitate swifter imports of these basic goods.

Private sector representatives also raised concerns over customs delays, caused by redundant product testing procedures. They stressed the need for a single, clearly designated authority to oversee testing of imported agricultural products to reduce bureaucracy and delays.

Another pressing issue discussed was the inability to renew import orders for goods that have already arrived at ports or customs facilities. Business representatives underscored the need to revise current regulations to allow for smoother processes—from product registration through to the transfer and remittance of foreign currency to international suppliers.

Implementation of some of the approved proposals will require coordination with the Central Bank of Iran to ensure timely currency provision and regulatory clarity.

EF/MA