Afghan author’s new novel celebrates Iran-Afghanistan cultural, spiritual ties 

TEHRAN – The novel "Qezel-Ahou" by Afghan writer Omolbanin Maher, a compelling narrative exploring the profound relationship between Iran and Afghanistan, has recently been published by Soore Mehr Publication in Tehran.

Spanning 82 chapters, the novel is a selected work of the 13th Poetry and Story of Revolution Festival. Its narrative is rooted in the shared cultural, religious, and linguistic ties between Iran (notably Mashhad) and Afghanistan (Kabul).

Through the story, the author endeavors to depict the deep-rooted blood ties and the enduring relationship between the two nations, set against the backdrop of Mashhad's religious scholarly community.

Moreover, Maher subtly aims to highlight a deeper objective: a return to self and authentic identity. One character, due to adverse circumstances, is compelled to hide their true identity in Kabul, Afghanistan, but finds it again in Mashhad.

Meher, who resides in the city of Mashhad, was born in 1989 and has harbored a passion for writing, reading, and the arts since childhood.

Among her credits are "Gathering of the Righteous," "Lover," and "Photographer."

"Qezel-Ahou" not only celebrates the cultural kinship but also invites reflection on identity, belonging, and the enduring bonds that unite Iran and Afghanistan.

Iran has long served as a refuge for Afghan writers, poets, and artists seeking safety and freedom to express their creativity. Many talented Afghan intellectuals have found sanctuary within Iran's borders, where they continue to contribute to the cultural and literary landscape while preserving their rich heritage.

The deep historical, religious, and linguistic ties between Iran and Afghanistan foster a strong sense of brotherhood and cooperation, strengthening their cultural connections. This mutual relationship not only provides a safe haven for Afghan artists but also enriches Iran’s diverse artistic scene, creating a vibrant exchange of ideas, literature, and traditions that benefits both nations and reinforces their enduring bond.

SAB/

