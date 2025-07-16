Tehran cultural center screens “How to Train Your Dragon”

TEHRAN – Canadian filmmaker Dean DeBlois’s 2025 movie “How to Train Your Dragon” was screened during a session at the Arasbaran Cultural Center in Tehran on Wednesday.

Iranian film critic Amir Qaderi attended a screening of the film followed by a review session.

“How to Train Your Dragon” is a live-action remake of the 2010 animated film with the same name. The film brings the enchanting story to life with stunning visual effects and a talented cast, offering both nostalgia and new excitement for audiences around the world.

The film features Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gabriel Howell, Julian Dennison, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Peter Serafinowicz, and Nick Frost. Gerard Butler reprises his role as Stoick the Vast, the proud Viking chieftain. This marks DreamWorks’ first foray into live-action filmmaking, blending their signature storytelling style with realistic visual effects.

The remake premiered at CinemaCon in April, drawing praise from critics and fans alike. Critics lauded the film’s breathtaking visuals, heartfelt performances, and faithful adaptation of the original story. Commercially, it was a major success, earning over $563 million worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing films of 2025. Its popularity has led to the announcement of a sequel, scheduled for release in 2027, promising to continue the adventures of Hiccup and Toothless.

Set in the Viking village of Berk, the story follows Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III, a young and physically weaker Viking, son of the fierce chief Stoick. Unlike other Vikings, Hiccup struggles to meet expectations as a warrior but dreams of proving himself. He spends his time inventing mechanical devices to overcome his limitations.

During a raid, Hiccup shoots down a rare dragon called the Night Fury with a bolas launcher. The villagers dismiss his success, but Hiccup’s curiosity leads him to search for the fallen dragon. When he finds the injured creature, he chooses compassion and releases it, surprising everyone when Toothless, the dragon, spares his life. This marks the beginning of a special bond between them.

Meanwhile, Stoick plans to destroy the dragons’ nest, and Hiccup is sent to a dragon-fighting class along with other young Vikings, including Fishlegs and Snotlout. Hiccup struggles at first and is mocked by peers, but he finds solace in the forest, where he discovers Toothless trapped and injured with a severed tail fin. Using his ingenuity, Hiccup creates a prosthetic fin and a saddle, allowing Toothless to fly again. Their friendship deepens as Hiccup learns about dragon behavior, helping him tame and train other dragons, which impresses the villagers.

The climax involves a confrontation with the Red Death, a giant destructive dragon threatening Berk and its inhabitants. Hiccup’s leadership and bravery unite Vikings and dragons to face the threat. Despite setbacks, they manage to defeat the Red Death, saving their home. Hiccup loses his foot in the battle but earns the respect of his people and the love of Astrid, his fellow Viking and friend.

SAB/