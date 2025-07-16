“You've Reached Sam” at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of Vietnamese American writer Dustin Thao’s “You've Reached Sam” has recently been published by Peydayesh Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Fatemeh Sabeti.

“You've Reached Sam” tells the story of seventeen-year-old Julie, whose life is shattered when her friend, Sam, tragically dies. With dreams of leaving their small town together, attending college, and spending a summer in Japan now dashed, Julie finds herself engulfed in grief.

In her attempt to cope, she skips Sam’s funeral and discards his belongings, desperately trying to erase the painful memories of their time together.

However, a message Sam left in her yearbook pulls her back into the past, reigniting her longing for him. In a moment of desperation, Julie calls Sam’s cellphone, hoping to hear his voice one last time. To her astonishment, Sam answers, and in that miraculous moment, she is granted a second chance to say goodbye. Their conversations become a lifeline for Julie, allowing her to reconnect with Sam in a way she never thought possible.

As their calls continue, Julie finds herself falling for Sam all over again. The emotional pull of their connection complicates her grieving process, as she grapples with the reality of his absence while simultaneously cherishing their conversations.

However, keeping this supernatural link a secret proves increasingly difficult. Julie witnesses the pain that Sam’s family endures after his death, which weighs heavily on her conscience.

Caught between the desire to reveal the truth about her calls and the fear of losing Sam forever, Julie faces an emotional dilemma. She feels compelled to alleviate the suffering of those around her, including Sam's family, but doing so may sever her connection with the boy she loves. This internal conflict drives the narrative forward as Julie navigates her grief and the complexities of love and loss.

Through heartfelt moments and difficult choices, "You've Reached Sam" explores themes of love, remembrance, and the struggle to move on after tragedy. Julie's journey is one of self-discovery and acceptance as she learns to honor Sam's memory while finding her own path forward. Ultimately, the story captures the bittersweet nature of love that transcends even death, reminding readers of the enduring bonds that shape our lives.

