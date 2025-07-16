60 restoration projects underway for Hamedan historical monuments

TEHRAN—Deputy Head of Hamedan Cultural Heritage Department Hamidreza Heydari gave news of 60 restoration projects being conducted across Hamedan province with a credit worth 480 billion rials ($533,333).

According to IRIB, he also said that projects include restoring and organizing historical monuments, caravanserais, mosques, shrines, bathhouses and bridges across the province during current Iranian year.

He said that Mirfattah Icehouse, Hamadan Jame’ Mosque, Asadabad Safavid Reservoir, Salehabad Heydari House, Zarrabi House and Kabudarahang Bazaar to undergo restoration projects.

In addition, Lotfalian Mansion in Malayer, Haj Aqa Torab Bathhouse in Nahavand, Sa’adat Caravanserai, Dargazin Bathhouse, and tombs of Avicenna and Baba Taher are the other restoration projects, he mentioned.

He continued that a number of projects such as Ahmadi Mansion, Nouri-Moqaddam Mansion, Saberion Mansion and Salehan School are restored in form of joint projects with supervision of Cultural Heritage Development.

Since last Iranian year, Hamedan Cultural Heritage Department has held over 50 technical committees and three specialized councils with presence of reliable professors who play a key role in studying and ratifying the restoration projects, he said.

Hamedan is one of the ancient cities in Iran offering several historical and natural attractions to world travelers. Many historians consider this city the capital of Iranian history and civilization.

Hamedan, also known as Ecbatana in classical times, was once one of the most important cities in the ancient world. It boasts a wealth of tourist attractions. Notable landmarks include the Ali-Sadr Cave, Tomb of Abu Ali Sina, Ganjnameh Ancient Inscriptions, and Alaviyan Dome, promising a rewarding experience for visitors.

Sprawling on a high plain, Hamedan was initially urbanized by the Medes, Assyrians, Persians, and Parthians. It may no longer be the legendary metropolis it once was, but it still boasts all the culture you'd expect from a location with such a long history.

A trip to this city will introduce you to a collection of historical monuments of different periods such as Ecbatana Historical City as well as natural wonders like Ali Sadr Cave, etc. The visit to the traditional Bazaar of Hamedan and a selection of local spices and souvenirs is also amazing.

Hamedan was chosen as the tourism capital of Asia in 2024 following the efforts of the Tourism Commission of Hamedan's City Council and the Tourism Headquarters of the Municipality.

KD

