Petrochemical sector stays on track despite conflict, eyes annual targets

TEHRAN – Iran’s petrochemical industry remains committed to achieving its development goals for the current year, despite disruptions caused by a 12-day conflict triggered by Israeli airstrikes, a senior official said.

Hossein Alimorad, director of planning and development at the National Petrochemical Company (NPC), told Shana that the industry quickly activated emergency response protocols to mitigate the impact of the conflict and maintain operational stability.

“In the first nine hours of the war, we formulated a strategic response to ensure industry readiness,” Alimorad said. “Through more than 14 focused crisis committee sessions, we managed to resolve all operational challenges and even provided support to other government entities.”

Israel launched a series of military strikes on June 12 (corresponding to Khordad 23 on the Iranian calendar), targeting sites in Tehran and other cities, including nuclear facilities, in what Iranian officials described as a violation of international law and national sovereignty. The attacks resulted in casualties among scientists, military personnel, and civilians.

Alimorad stressed that NPC remains on course to meet its strategic objectives for 2025 (Iranian year 1404), with several key projects advancing as planned. “The company is fully committed to its roadmap and continues executing programs with discipline,” he said.

Despite the recent hostilities, officials say the petrochemical sector’s robust preparedness and adherence to defined contingency protocols allowed it to maintain momentum. The sector is a cornerstone of Iran’s non-oil economy and a major source of hard currency revenue amid ongoing international sanctions.

EF/MA