What’s in Tehran art galleries

An exhibition of paintings by Mehdi Movahedi is underway at Kavin Gallery. The exhibit named “Suspended Body” will be running until July 25 at the gallery located at No.24, Pesian St. Zaferanieh Neighborhood.

Painting

* An exhibition of paintings by Mahshid Shafiei is underway at Ebteda Gallery.

Entitled “Staircase Dance”, the exhibition will run until July 21 at the gallery located at 35 Farrokhi Alley, near Vali-e Asr Square.

* Paintings by Ali Soltani Tehrani are on display in an exhibition at Soo Gallery.

The exhibition named “Risk of Extinction” will continue until August 1 at the gallery located at 30 Purmusa St. off Somayyeh St.

* An exhibition of paintings by Ghazaleh Tavakolmand is currently underway at Afrand Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until July 27 at the gallery located at 48 Jalal Hosseini St., Jahan Ara St., off Jalal Ale-Ahmad Highway.

* Paintings by Hamid Fam are currently on display in an exhibition at Etemad Gallery 1.

Titled “Clime”, the exhibition will be running until August 5 at the gallery located at 25 Shirudi Alley, Mofatteh St., near Haft-e Tir Square.

* Ech Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Ardeshir Mohasses.

The exhibit runs until August 1 at the gallery that can be found at 10 Mirza Taraj opposite Dowlat St., Shariati Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Ali Faqihi is on view in an exhibition at Adapa Gallery.

Titled “Weeping Perfume”, the exhibition will run until July 30 at the gallery located at No. 5, Sumesara Alley, Sazesh St., Vali-e Asr Square.

* Tehran’s CAMA – Contemporary and Modern Art Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Ali Beigiparast, Mahnaz Pasikhani, Ahmad Vakili, Jamshid Haqiqatshenas, and Ali Nedai.

The exhibit titled “Face to Face” will be running until July 22 at the gallery located at No. 44, 10th Golestan, Pasdaran St.

* 009821 Projects Gallery is showcasing a collection of paintings by Arman Shahmoradi, Leila Faghani and Hamideh Mohebbi.

The exhibition will run until July 29 at the gallery located at No. 25, 18th Alley, Kheradmand St., Karim Khan Ave.

