Medical tourism permits issued for 10 travel agencies in Tehran

TEHRAN — Reza Hemmati, Deputy Head of Tehran’s Tourism Department, has announced the issuance of medical tourism permits to 10 travel agencies in Tehran.

He explained that the agencies are to offer health tourists comprehensive service packages including medical visas, accommodation reservations, translation services, airport transfers, and post-treatment support to ensure a safe, professional, and comfortable experience for foreign patients, IRIB reported.

Pointing to the unveiling of Tehran’s comprehensive health tourism document, he said that today, the effects and results of this document is clearly visible in the development of the health tourism infrastructure of Tehran province.

He called issuing these permits a sign of trust to Tehran’s medical potentials, adding, “We seek to turn Tehran into one of the pioneer destinations of the region in terms of health tourism with cooperation of the state sector, universities of medical sciences, and active contribution of the private sector.”

Given the sensitivity of the issue, the process of monitoring the activities of authorized agencies is carried out accurately, regularly, and continuously to ensure the quality of services, he mentioned.

Experts say Iran’s medical tourism sector presents a win-win scenario: patients benefit from accessible, quality care, while the country earns valuable foreign currency and enhances its international reputation.

KD