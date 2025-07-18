First spiritual tourism roadmap for Isfahan bazaar planned

TEHRAN — Isfahan Municipality is set to officially unveil the spiritual tourism routes of Isfahan, highlighting saqqakhanehs (traditional places providing water to the passersby), seminaries, and mosques located within the city’s ancient bazaar, said Alireza Massah, who presides over the municipality’s tourism office.

Speaking at a press conference of a cultural event themed “Isfahan, a Narrative of Love and Art” with focus on spiritual tourism, handicrafts and Muharram rituals, he said all the facilities of Cultural Complex of Isfahan Municipality’s District Four have been made available to the “Narrative of Love and Art” exhibition, Mehr news agency reported.

He said, “Our cultural colleagues have done their best to prepare the space in Chahar Bagh Boulevard in recent days.”

Since the exhibition will continue until 22 at nights, the coordination has been made with Isfahan and Suburbs Bus Company for transferring the artisans and citizens until that time, he added.

Pointing to the special potentials of ritual tourism in Isfahan, he said Takht-e Foulad site is one of the important centers of Isfahan’s spiritual and religious tourism.

This site is not only valuable in terms of architecture and history, the carvings on tombstones, the calligraphy lines, and the mystical concepts engraved on the tombstones are themselves a living museum of the religious beliefs of the people of this land, he mentioned.

He gave news of the role of Specialized Office of National and Ritual Arts of Isfahan Municipality in this event, saying: “This office with cooperation of other cultural bodies, will launch stands in Chahar Bagh and also perform special artistic programs in public space. The event is an opportunity to showcase the artistic potentials associated with religious and spiritual rituals.”

Massah also gave news of planning for revival of spiritual tourism in Isfahan’s historical Bazaar, adding that Isfahan Bazar is full of religious spaces, which includes traditional saqqakhanehs, mosques, seminaries and Hosseinieh which are rooted in Muharram history and culture.

All of them are proper grounds for planning new tourism routes with spiritual approach, he pointed out.

He expressed the hope that these new routes can familiarize domestic and foreign tourists with rarely-seen manifestation of Isfahan cultural heritage, a heritage which has deep ties with Muharram rituals and public beliefs.

