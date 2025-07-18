Israeli combat veteran raises alarm over increasing suicide of soldiers since October 7

An Israeli combat veteran has urged Tel Aviv to quickly address concerns of soldiers returning from the war in Gaza, amid reports of increasing suicide rates.

In an interview with the Israeli public broadcaster, Kan, Tzachi Atedagi, an advocate for the protection of the mental health of soldiers, noted that 10 soldiers recently took their own lives in a span of less than two weeks.

“We are crying out. Enough is enough,” Atedagi told Kan Network B’s This Morning program.

“There are a lot of combat veterans roaming the streets, but it is very difficult for us [to get help] with all the bureaucracy around,” he said.

“Sometimes, a combat veteran doesn’t have 24 hours to wait,” he added, citing several reports of soldiers who killed themselves while waiting for health intervention from the government.

Earlier this week, The Times of Israel reported that a soldier was seriously wounded in an apparent attempted suicide while in training in southern Israel.

In January 2025, the Israeli army reported that 28 soldiers had taken their own lives since the start of the war, marking the highest toll in 13 years.

Since then, several more cases of suicide by soldiers have been reported, although an official tally will not be released by the Israeli military until the end of the year.