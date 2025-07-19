Masoud Rahnama elected head of Iran karate

TEHRAN – Masoud Rahnama was elected as president of Iran Karate Federation on Saturday.

In the presidential elections held at the Iran’s Academy Olympic, Rahnama was elected for a four-year term till 2029.

The elections went to a second round of voting and Rahnama was elected as the president with 23 votes out of 45 votes.

Hassan Tabatabaei came second with 22 votes.

The Iran Karate Federation was founded in 1965. It serves as the national governing body for karate in Iran.