Iraqi Airways resumes flights to Iran’s Rasht airport after a one-month hiatus

TEHRAN – Iraqi Airways has resumed its weekly flights to Rasht Airport in Iran’s Gilan province after a nearly one-month suspension caused by the recent 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel.

Seyyed Mohsen Mirhosseini, the director of Gilan Airport, announced on Saturday that the airline restarted its services with 12 weekly round-trip flights, with plans to increase the number of flights in the near future.

“The resumption of Iraqi Airways flights brings hope for the expansion of commercial, tourism, and cultural relations between Gilan province and Iraq,” Mirhosseini said.

Before the brief conflict, Iraqi Airways operated over 30 weekly round-trip flights between Iraq’s major cities -- Baghdad, Basra, and Najaf -- and Rasht, highlighting the high passenger and cargo capacity between the two regions.

Known for its natural beauty, pleasant climate, and scenic beaches, Gilan remains a popular destination among Iraqi travelers.

The recent conflict, which began on June 13 following a large-scale aerial invasion by Israel, had temporarily halted almost all international and domestic services across the Islamic Republic.

AM