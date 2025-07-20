ICCIMA proposes special economic measures committee to boost private sector role in economy

TEHRAN – The head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Samad Hassanzadeh has called for the creation of a Special Committee for Economic Measures, led by the Government-Private Sector Dialogue Council, as a means to expand the role of the private sector and navigate the challenges of war and international sanctions.

Speaking at the chamber’s board of representatives meeting on Sunday, Hassanzadeh said, “Conditions have never been more favorable for increasing the share and influence of the private sector.”

At the start of the meeting, he offered condolences over the recent killing of several Iranian commanders, scientists, and civilians during a deadly incursion by what he described as “the nefarious Zionist regime.”

Hassanzadeh said the latest imposed war tested Iran’s economic resilience and private sector capacities. “Under the wise leadership of the Leader of the Islamic revolution, the bravery of our armed forces, the strategies of the President and heads of the three branches, and through national unity, we witnessed enduring examples of resistance and patriotism,” he said, adding that this situation also served to measure the country’s economic infrastructure and private sector capabilities in the face of threats.

